Cabinet Decides To Hire KPMG For Annual Audit Of Oschadbank For UAH 9.4 Million

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to hire KPMG (KPMG Audit), an audit company, to audit the annual report for the Oschadbank state savings bank for 2018 for UAH 9,416,770.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers also endorsed the terms of the contract between Oschadbank and KPMG.

KPMG will be paid UAH 9.417 million.

The annual report of Oschadbank for 2016 was audited by PwC, which was removed by the National Bank of Ukraine from the register of auditors of banks in July 2018.

The annual report of Oschadbank for 2017 was audited by KPMG. The company was paid UAH 4.3 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state owns 100% of the shares of the Oschadbank public joint stock company.