Exclusion Zone Agency: Ukraine, NATO Commence Project On Liquidation Of Tsybuleve Radioactive Burial Site In K

Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have commenced a project on liquidation of the Tsybuleve radioactive burial site in Kirovohrad region.

Vitalii Petruk, the chairman of the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone, announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to note that the works at the Tsybuleve radioactive burial site will be similar to works at the Vakulenchuk radioactive burial site," he said.

The budget of the 18-month project is EUR 1.5 million.

In 2016, Ukraine and NATO commenced a pilot project at the Vakulenchuk radioactive burial site in Zhytomyr region.

The project was successfully implemented in 2016-2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2015, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the agree with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on support in radioactive waste retrieval after implementation of military programs of the former USSR.

In July 2015, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko approved realization of a trust fund project in frames of the Ukraine - NATO Commission for burial of radioactive sources kept in specific military storage depots in Ukraine's territory.