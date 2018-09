First Deputy Chief Monitor Hug Will Leave OSCE On October 31

Alexander Hug, the first deputy chief monitor of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM), says he will leave the OSCE on October 31 as a person cannot work for the OSCE for more than 10 years.

He announced this in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The OSCE is not a career organization. One can work in its structures no more than 10 years. I have come to this limit and I am leaving the post for this reason," he said.

He says his mandate will expire on October 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Alexander Hug denies possibility of deliberate lies in the reports of observers.