Hennadii Moskal, the head of the Zakarpattia regional state administration, says a Ukrainian border guard recorded and posted a video depicting issuance of Hungarian passports to Ukrainians in the the Hungarian consulate in the Berehove district of Zakarpattia region.

He announced this live on 112 Ukraine television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Who posted the video? This was an officer of our State Border Guard Service who took the oath and who recorded all this," he said.

He says the security service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine should tackle the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin said he intended to discuss the reports that the Hungarian consulate in the Berehove district of Zakarpattia region is issuing Hungarian passports to Ukrainian citizens with Hungary’s Foreign Affairs Minister Péter Szijjártó. Klimkin wrote that he intended to meet with Szijjártó at the United Nations General Assembly in New York (United States).

Mass media have published a video depicting how Hungarian passports were being issued to citizens of Ukraine in Berehove.