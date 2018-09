On Wednesday, September 26, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is celebrating his 53rd birthday in the United States during his working visit for participation in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sviatoslav Tseholko, the press secretary of the President, posted a video in Twitter where the Ukrainian community of the USA congratulate President Poroshenko by singing Mnohaya Lita and Happy bithday to you, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko was born in Bolhrad, Odesa region, on September 26, 1965.

He was elected the President of Ukraine on May 25, 2014.

President Poroshenko was inaugurated on June 7, 2014.

He is the youngest president of Ukraine. He was 48 at the date of inauguration and Viktor Yuschenko was 50.

The next presidential elections in Ukraine will be on March 31, 2019.

At a press conference in February 2018 he said he would make a decision on running for president after the official start of the election campaign.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Poroshenko says he does not like celebrating his birthday and expensive presents.