Poroshenko: At Least 10,000 Killed And 25,000 Wounded In Donbas Since Start Of Conflict

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko says at least 10,000 people have been killed and 25,000 have been wounded in Donbas since the start of the conflict.

He gave the position during the General Debate at the high-level event on Action for Peacekeeping within the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President noted that according to a conservative estimate by the UN, the number of conflict-related casualties in Ukraine currently stands at over 35.000, including more than 10.000 people killed and almost 25.000 injured.

He added that the number of internally displaced persons was well over 1.5 million.

"It could look like yet another dry statistic, which this Organization is full of, but for me and Ukrainians these are scars on the very heart," he said.

"I am confident, a UN-mandated multinational peacekeeping operation with the only clear goal to restore Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity could be a decisive factor in ending sufferings of Ukrainian people. We believe that there is no better way but dispatching such an operation, under the robust UN mandate," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2015, President Poroshenko enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on appealing to the UN and the European Union on deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission and the Verkhovna Rada endorsed the appeal.

In June 2015, the President signed the law.

In September 2015, during the UN General Assembly the President called on the UN elaborate approaches for sending this UN peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.

In September 2017, during the summit of the UN Security Council for peacekeeping President Poroshenko asked the UN Security Council to deploy a peacekeeping mission in the occupied territory of the Donbas.