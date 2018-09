President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has decided to sell his Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard (formerly known as the Leninska Kuznia shipyard, Kyiv).

Sviatoslav Tseholko, the press secretary of the President, wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Fund Prime Assets Capital, which manages the assets of Petro Poroshenko, has informed that it has arrived at a framework agreement on the sale of the Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard to a national buyer," he wrote.

According to him, if the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine gives its consent, the agreement will be signed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 17, the Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard appointed Anton Lopushenko a member of the supervisory board to replace Ihor Hladkovskyi.