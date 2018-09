The Security Service of Ukraine has completed investigation against RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency’s Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, who is suspected of high treason.

SBU first deputy head Viktor Kononenko said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Today we can say that the investigation against him has been completed. Materials are being prepared for the court consideration," he said.

According to him, the SBU still have questions for other figures of the case.

He said they would be handed notices of suspicions.

He declined to disclose their names.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kherson city court has extended the arrest of the director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kyrylo Vyshynskyi until November 4.