Prosecutors Return To Police Draft Notice Of Suspicion Following Violence At Press Center Of Ukrainian News Ag

Prosecutors have returned to police draft notice of suspicion to a participant in violence at the press center of Ukrainian News Agency on August 3.

Oksana Tyschenko, the press officer of the Pechersk district office of Kyiv police, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The prosecutor's office has returned the draft notice of suspicion for finalization to police," she said.

According to her, detectives are collecting more evidence.

She declined to say when the document would be sent to the prosecutor's office again.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, police have sent to a prosecutor’s office materials for approval of draft notice of suspicion to a participant in violence at the press center of Ukrainian News Agency on August 3.

On August 3, some 20 people – mostly young people – entered the press center and attempted to disrupt a press conference by the Zarina jewelry house shortly after the press conference began.

They sealed off the press center with leaflets and threw eggs at speakers, the administrator of the press center, and a journalist.