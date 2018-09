Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova has declared she borrowed UAH 6 million in July - September 2018.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, Denisova borrowed UAH 4 million on July 5, UAH 1 million on August 14, and UAH 1 million on September 24.

The source of the income is citizen Anastasiya Zahrebina.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denisova declared a loan of UAH 23.9 million raised in 2015 for purchase of an apartment and UAH 12 million taken from her mother as a loan in 2016.