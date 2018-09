Court Fines Kobolev UAH 1,700 For Refusal To Provide List Of Officials Paid Bonuses For Victory At Stockholm A

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has fined Andrii Kobolev, the chairperson of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company, UAH 1,700 for his refusal to provide Member of Parliament Serhii Vlasenko (the faction of the Batkivschyna Party) with the list of officials of the company who received bonuses for the victory over Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (Sweden).

This is said in the court's materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court also rules to collect from Kobolev UAH 352 of the court fees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian News Agency has asked the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to order the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company to provide a list of the people that received bonuses for the company’s victory in its dispute with the Gazprom gas company (Russia) at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (Sweden).

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) launched a criminal investigation into the payment of the bonuses.

The state owns 100% of the shares in Naftogaz of Ukraine.