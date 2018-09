The Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says the Russian military have blasted a grocery in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, five civilians were wounded as a result of the explosion.

He says the grocery was blasted in response to a protest action of some activists against mine-laying operation outside the population center.

According to him, the Russian command tries to accuse Ukraine of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says the Russian command in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions recruits commandos for committing terrorist attacks in Ukraine and the Russian Federation.