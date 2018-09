PGO Suspends Process Of Collecting Information On Mobile Phone Calls Of Journalist Sedletska Following Decisio

The Prosecutor General's Office has suspended the process of collecting information about locations of the mobile phone and mobile phone calls of a Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) investigative reporter and the anchorwoman of its Schemes programme, Nataliya Sedletska following a decision of the European Court of Human Rights.

Andrii Lytsenko, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Prosecutor General's Office has received a letter from the ECHR.

"As the measure is taken by the European Court of Human Rights for the period from September 18 to October 18, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has suspended the procedure of collecting information about locations of the mobile phone owned by Nataliya Sedletska. The same concerns collection of information regarding Kristina Berdinskikh," he wrote.

The Prosecutor General's Office says the decision of the ECHR is not final.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 27, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv provided the Prosecutor General's Office with access to mobile-phone data of Natalia Sedletska within a case on possible release of a state secret by Artem Sytnyk, the director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine.