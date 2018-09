A Russian coast guard motor boat performed provocative actions against the Donbas search and rescue vessel and the Korets seagoing tug of the Ukrainian navy when the Ukrainian ships were entering the port of Mariupol.

The press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the two ships of the Ukrainian navy entered the port of Mariupol at 9.35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The statement reads that the Lubny and Kremenchuk small armoured boats of the Ukrainian navy defended the two Ukrainian ships from the provocative maneuvers of the Russian coast guard motor boat of the Mongoose type.

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine says no payments were made to the Russian side for coming through the Kerch Straight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, the two ships of the Ukrainian navy entered the Azov Sea through the Kerch Straight under the Kerch bridge.

Russia engaged aviation and up to ten ships in provocations against the two ships of the Ukrainian navy.