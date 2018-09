Experts Revise Downwards GDP Growth Forecast For 2018 From 3.2% To 3.1% In Consensus Projections Organized By

In consensus projections organized by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine experts have revised downwards the GDP growth forecast for 2018 from 3.2% to 3.1%.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Ukrainian GDP growth is expected at the level of 3.1% in 2018 and the inflation is expected at 9.5% (December on December).

According to the experts, the GDP growth will slow down to 3.0% in 2019 and the inflation will slow down to 7.4%

The GDP growth will be 3.1% and 3.9% in 2020 and 2021 respectively (it was expected 3.3% and 4% respectively).

Experts expect the hryvnia devaluation by the end of 2018 to 29.6 UAH/USD.

According to them, the hryvnia exchange rate will be 30.6 UAH/USD at the end of 2019, 33.2 UAH/USD at the end of 2020, and 33.2 UAH/USD at the end of 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the previous consensus projections organized by the Ministry experts revised upwards the GDP growth forecast for 2018 from 3.0% to 3.2%.