The Security Service of Ukraine says the so-called "top leadership" of the "terrorist organization Donetsk's People's Republic" agrees its actions with Vladislav Surkov, the aide of the Russian President.

The press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBU has made public a record of phone conversation of Alexander Kozakov, the advisor to the killed Alexander Zakharchenko, and Dmitry Trapeznikov, former "acting head of the republic."

According to the record of the phone conversation, Alexander Kozakov and Dmitry Trapeznikov waited for a decision of Vladislav Surkov for endorsing "the head of the DPR" and "the Council of Ministers of the DPR."

"The conversations were recorded one week after the death of the chief of the terrorist organization 'DPR' Zakharchenko. It show absolute dependency of the so-called 'top leadership of the DPR' from decisions of 'the supervisor from the Kremlin' Mr.Surkov," reads the statement.

The SBU has also published the record of conversation of Trapeznikov with former "chairperson of the people's council of the DPR" Denis Pushylin during which they discussed the necessity of arrest of Kazakov as soon as possible.

According to Trapeznikov and Pushylin, Kazakov planned to heroize Zakharchenko to provide preservation of powers of his followers.

Pushylin also called for immediate removal of Alexander Timofeyev from the post of "vice prime minister and minister of revenues and taxes of the DPR."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zakharchenko was killed in Donetsk on August 31, 2018.