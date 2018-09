Council Of Judges Head Tkachuk: Not All 39 Judges Of Anticorruption Court May Be Appointed Due To Small Number

Oleh Tkachuk, the head of the Council of Judges, says it is possible that not all 39 judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court will be appointed due to the small number of candidates.

He gave the opinion to Ukrainian News Agency.

He says the small number of candidates accounts for very close attention of the public to judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

He says there will be no tragedy if the Higher Anticorruption Court or its appeal chamber is not formed completely, as the quantity of judges is less important than their quality.

He believes that the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges will manage to perform all competition procedures as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 339 candidates have submitted documents to take part in the competition for 39 judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.