6 Companies Send Applications To Take Part In Ukrzaliznytsia's Tenders On Purchase Of Diesel Fuel For UAH 2.4

Six companies have sent applications to take part in five tenders of the Ukrzaliznytsia public joint stock company on purchase of total of 75,000 tons of diesel fuel for UAH 2.418 billion.

This follows information in the ProZorro electronic system of public procurements, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The following companies have sent applications to take part in all five tenders - Fidea, Socar Ukraine, OKKO Contract, and Anvitrade.

According to the Dozorro system for monitoring public procurements, Fidea is among companies supplying fuel to the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

The company has concluded eight contracts with the Defense Ministry on supplies for a total of UAH 929.422 million.

Anvitrade is incorporated in the Wexler Holding.

Socar Ukraine is a subsidiary of the Socar (Azerbaijan). The company came to the Ukrainian market late in 2016.

OKKO Contract is incorporated in OKKO Group.

The Neftetrade Capital has sent applications to participate in three tenders.

Among its customers are the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, Kyivpastrans, and the State Reserve.

Gaztream has sent an application to take part in one tender.

According to the state register of legal entities and entrepreneurs, Oleksandr Davidkin is the ultimate beneficiary of the company.

Each of the five tenders envisage procurement of 15,000 tons of diesel fuel with expected cost of UAH 483.6 million.

The auctions will be held on October 26.

The diesel fuel shall be delivered to the company until December 31, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia reported a profit of UAH 114 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of UAH 20.06 billion for 2017.

The Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company began commercial operations on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of goods and passengers.