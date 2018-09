In the first eight months of 2018, proceeds from the unified tax to the state budget increased by 25% to UAH 19 billion year over year.

The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first eight months of 2017, proceeds from the unified tax amounted to UAH 15.2 billion.

In the first eight months of 2018, individual entrepreneurs accounted for UAH 13.5 billion of the unified tax, 28.3% more than in the same period of 2017.

In the first eight months of 2018, entrepreneurs registered as legal entities paid UAH 5.5 billion of unified tax, 17% more than in the same period of 2017.

In August 2018, proceeds from the unified tax to the state budget amounted to UAH 3.1 billion, UAH 0.6 billion more than in August 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, funding raised from collection of the unified tax is transferred to local budgets. Therefore, payers of the unified tax facilitate the development of their communities.