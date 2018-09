Pervomaiskyi And Zavhorodnia Inaugurated As Judges Of Constitutional Court Of Ukraine

Oleh Pervomaiskyi and Iryna Zavhorodnia have been inaugurated as judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

On Monday, in presence of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko they read the oath in the Constitutional Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

They have been appointed on the quota of the Verkhovna Rada.

Oleh Pervomaiskyi was promoted by the faction of the People's Front Party and Iryna Zavhorodnia by the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2017, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a new wording of the law on the Constitutional Court.

On February 21, 2018, the Constitutional Court elected Stanyslav Shevchuk the chief justice.

In March 2018, Serhii Holovatyi and Vasyl Lemak, who had been appointed by presidential decrees, were inaugurated as judges of the Constitutional Court.