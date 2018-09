The State Migration Service has assigned 10 million biometric passports for traveling abroad.

The ceremony of issuing a 10-million passport was held on Friday with the participation of President Petro Poroshenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko recalled that he was the first citizen to receive a biometric passport, and his spouse Maryna - the 100th.

The head of state also called the ceremony a testimony to the fallacy of allegations that Ukrainians do not need or are not interested in a visa-free regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, 2017, the visa-free regime between Ukraine and the European Union entered into force.