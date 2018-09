Court Allows PGO To Carry Out Special Investigation Against Russian Politician Zhirinovskyi

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has authorized the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine to carry out special (in absentia) investigation against Russian State Duma member and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky and other two members of the State Duma.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the court satisfied the motion of the prosecutors on September 18, 2018.

The statement reads that the pre-trial investigation has established that Zhirinovsky created a group comprising Russian MPs and members of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia in March-April 2014 to collect funds in Russia for provision of terrorist organizations Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk's People's Republic.

The group headed by Zhirinovsky supplied 6 transport vehicles to the terrorist organizations in 2014-2017.

Some of the vehicles were used during terrorist attacks against Ukrainian military and law enforcement agencies, including on the territory of the Donetsk international airport.

The punishment for the crimes the members of the Russian State Duma are accused of can include imprisonment for up to 12 years and confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has again refused to freeze Russian State Duma member and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s shares in VTB Bank in connection with a case in which he is suspected of financing militants in the Donbas.