The National Bank of Ukraine has denied Paritet Bank (Belarus) its consent to buying Sberbank.

The press service of the Ukrainian central bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was endorsed on September 14, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017, Paritetbank initially submitted documents for purchase of Sberbank to the Ukrainian central bank, but its application was rejected.

In June 2018, Paritetbank (Belarus) re-submitted a package of documents for permission to acquire PJSC Sberbank (Ukraine) to the National Bank of Ukraine.

PJSC Sberbank (previously known as PJSC Subsidiary Bank of Sberbank of Russia and before that NRB Bank) was founded in 2001.

Sberbank Russia is its sole owner.

On September 5, 2018, the Kyiv Appeal Court ordered to freeze shares of Prominvestbank, Sberbank, and VTB Bank (all are based in Kyiv).