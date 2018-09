NBU: Current Tough Monetary Policy To Bring Inflation To Target Level Of 5% In Last Quarter Of 2019

The current tough monetary policy of the National Bank of Ukraine will bring the inflation to the target level of 5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Volodymyr Lepushynskyi, deputy director of the monetary policy department of the National Bank, said this during the Odesa Financial Forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He notes that lower inflation will cut the cost of loans and will facilitate the economic growth.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank sees preservation of the inflationary pressure on the background of the consumer demand.

The consumer prices did not change in Ukraine in August 2018.

The inflation for the January - August period is estimated at 3.6%.