Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova says Crimean Tatar Asan Chapukh arrested by the Russian law enforcers in Crimea has ended his hunger strike.

She wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Denisova, the hunger strike lasted for six days.

Asan Chapukh was denied proper medical treatment in the prison.

Denisova called the treatment of the political prisoner by the Russian authorities as tortures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is concerned about the aggravation of health of Crimean Tatar Asan Chapukh arrested by the Russian law enforcers in Crimea.