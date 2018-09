Kholodnytskyi Brings Motion To Lutsenko On Stripping Parliamentary Immunity From MP Mosiichuk

Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has brought a motion to Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko on stripping parliamentary immunity from Verkhovna Rada member Ihor Mosiichuk from the faction of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The motion was brought on Monday, September 17," the source said.

According to the source, the motion concerns a case on suspicion of illegal enrichment and declaring incorrect information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2018, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has provided the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) with access to information about mobile phone talks of wife of Verkhovna Rada member Mosiichuk within a case on possible illegal enrichment of the MP and declaring incorrect information.