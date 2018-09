Real GDP Growth In Q2 Higher Than Expected By NBU

The real GDP growth in the second quarter of 2018 was higher than expected by the National Bank of Ukraine.

The press service of the Ukrainian central bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The difference between the forecast (3.25) and the actual growth accounts for the early start of the harvest campaign.

The GDP growth increased from 3.1% in the first quarter to 3.8% in the second quarter of 2018.

The statement reads that the major locomotive of the real GDP growth remains domestic consumer demand.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary estimates, the real GDP of Ukraine increased by 3.8% in the second quarter of 2018 to UAH 807.322 billion (in actual prices) year over year.