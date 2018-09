The parliament has appointed Oleh Pervomaiskyi and Iryna Zavhorodna as judges of the Constitutional Court.

The relevant parliamentary resolution was approved by 230 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pervomaiskyi was nominated by the people’s Front parliamentary faction and Zavhorodna by the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction.

Pervomaiskyi, 46, has been an assistant professor at the Department of Civil Law at the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University’s Faculty of Law of since 2011.

Zavhorodna, 53, has been a judge at the Specialized High Court for Civil and Criminal Cases since 2011.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted a new version of the law "On the Constitutional Court" in July 2017.