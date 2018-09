The parliament has appointed 14 new members of the Central Election Commission.

The relevant draft resolution was approved by 280 votes, with only 226 required, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament removed 13 of the 15 members of the Central Election Commission earlier on Thursday because of the expiration of their mandates.

The mandates of 12 of them expired on June 1, 2014, and the mandate of one expired on February 3, 2017.

Oleh Didenko and Kateryna Makhnytska, who were appointed in April 2014, remain members of the Central Election Commission because their seven-year mandates have not yet expired.

A law that increases the number of members of the Central Election Commission from 15 to 17 entered into force on Thursday.

Verkhovna Rada appointed 14 of 15 members of the Central Election Commission, which were delegated by all parliamentary factions and groups, excluding the Opposition Bloc faction, which, not wanting to delegate only one candidate, withdrew all.

Five were delegated by the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party: Svitlana Kustova (lawyer, former assistant of Petro Poroshenko in the Verkhovna Rada and his authorized person and the PPB in elections in 2014), Vitalii Plukar (head of the department for monitoring the activities of local authorities of the department of local government and decentralization of the Presidential Administration), Olha Zheltova (deputy head of the secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada committee on legal policy and justice), Mykhailo Verbenskyi (director of the department of analytical work and management organization of the Ministry of Internal Affairs), and Olha Lotiuk (assistant professor of the Constitutional Law academic department of Shevchenko Kyiv National University).

Three by the People’s Front party: Nataliya Bernatska (first deputy justice minister), Iryna Yefremova (MP from the People's Front) and Leontii Shypilov (assistant professor of the department of law of the National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy).

One by the Batkivschyna faction: Andrii Yevstihneyev (assistant professor of the department of environmental law of the Law Faculty of Shevchenko Kyiv National University, an assistant on a voluntary basis of MP Borys Tarasiuk).

One by the Samopomiсh Association party: Yevhen Radchenko (director for the development of the international public organization Internews-Ukraine).

And one from the Oleh Liashko Radical Party: Tetiana Yuzkova (MP from the Radical Party).

Besides, one was delegated by the People’s Will parliamentary group: Tetiana Slipachuk (partner in the Sayenko Kharenko law firm) and one by the Vidrodzhennia party: Alla Basalayeva (judge of the Darnytsia District Court of Kyiv).

Lawyer Oleh Konopolskyi (he was the confidant of Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the presidential elections in 2010) was included to the President's submission and appointed as CEC member, while no faction or group did not submit him to the President.

The newly appointed members of the Central Election Commission have not yet been sworn in.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Olha Aivazovska, the head of the parliamentary and electoral programs at the Opora civic network, believes that the increase of the number of members of the Central Election Commission from 15 to 17 will complicate the commission’s decision-making process.