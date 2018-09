The parliament has removed 13 of the 15 members of the Central Election Commission.

The relevant draft resolution (No. 4789-d) was approved by 278 votes, with only 226 required, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Central Electoral Commission’s Chairperson Mykhailo Okhendovskyi and deputy chairpersons Andrii Mahera and Zhanna Usenko-Chorna were removed from the commission.

The commission’s Secretary Tetiana Lukash and the following nine members were also removed: Tamara Astakhova, Yurii Danylevskyi, Ihor Zhydenko, Oleksandr Osadchuk, Bronyslav Raikovskyi, Oleksandr Chupakhin, Yulia Shvets, Oleksandr Shelestov, and Valerii Sheludko.

They were also removed in connection with the end of their mandates as members of the commission.

The mandates of 12 of them expired on June 1, 2014, and the mandate of Osadchuk expired on February 3, 2017.

Oleh Didenko and Kateryna Makhnytska, who were appointed in April 2014, remain members of the commission because their seven-year mandates have not expired.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a law that provides for increasing the number of members of the Central Election Commission from 15 to 17 entered into force on Thursday.