IMF To Consider Allocation Of Next Tranche After Endorsement Of State Budget 2019

The International Monetary Fund will consider allocation of the next tranche to Ukraine after the adoption of the law on the state budget for 2019.

A source close to the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The IMF mission left Ukraine on September 19 after two-week work.

No comments are available from the International Monetary Fund, the government of Ukraine, or the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to information available to Ukrainian News Agency, the discussions between the experts of the IMF and representatives of the Ukrainian government have not led to expected results and the negotiations virtually failed.

An idea outcome of the work of the IMF mission in Ukraine would be signing of a memo on cooperation between the IMF and Ukraine on a new financing program Stand-by.

The program was planned to start in the near future to replace he current Extended Fund Facility, which would be ended ahead of the schedule.

According to information available to Ukrainian News Agency, major parameters of the new program were agreed on the whole and the document could have been signed and would be submitted to the board of directors of the IMF in the second half of October.

In this case, Ukraine could get the first tranche of USD 1.9 billion late in October 2019.

During the negotiations the IMF mission demanded adoption of the state budget for 2019 before the signing of the memorandum and before its consideration by the board of directors of the International Monetary Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Social Policy Andrii Reva says the Cabinet of Ministers and the International Monetary Fund have yet to agree the new price of natural gas for households.