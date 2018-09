Rada Not To Vote On Bill Abolishing Deputy Immunity Until December

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will not vote on bill No.7203 on abolishing deputy immunity until December 2019.

With 226 votes required, 274 lawmakers voted for the decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision envisages that the deadline for amendments to the bill is October 19 and the deadline for committees to work at the amendments is November 21.

Thus, the Verkhovna Rada won't be able to vote on the bill until December 2019.

The Verkhovna Rada refused to continue its work on bill No.6773.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, 2017, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine asked the Constitutional Court to assess constitutionality of the bills (No.6773 and No.7203) abolishing the parliamentary immunity.

The Constitutional Court has declared constitutional the bill of President Petro Poroshenko (No.7203) on abolition of the parliamentary immunity from January 1, 2020.