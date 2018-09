The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has sent to the Constitutional Court a bill that offers to enshrine Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Ukrainian Constitution.

With 226 votes required, 321 lawmakers voted for sending the bill submitted by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to the Constitutional Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill also offers to abolish the Constitution’s provision that allows a foreign country to lease a military base in Ukraine.

Bill No.9037 introduces amendments to the preamble of the Constitution to enshrine the European identity of the Ukrainian people and Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the EU and NATO.

The bill also suggests amendments in the body of the Constitution to provide the powers of the parliament, the head of the state, and the government on implementation of the strategy of the country on obtaining full membership of the EU and NATO.

Article 17 of the Constitution of Ukraine bans deployment of foreign military bases in the territory of the country.

However, part 14 of the transitional provisions of the Constitution allows temporary use of existing military bases in the territory of Ukraine on the terms of lease in compliance with international agreements of Ukraine ratified by the parliament.

The bill offers to remove part 14 of the transitional provisions from the Constitution.

In case of positive assessment of the Constitutional Court adoption of the amendments to the Constitution requires at least 226 votes during the vote for the first reading of the bill during the current session and at least 300 votes during the vote for the second reading of the bill at the next session of the parliament.

The current session will last until January 18, 2019. The next session will open on February 5, 2019.

The law will take effect on the day following the date of its official publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin denies existence of contradictions in the bill between Ukraine's aspiration to become a member state of NATO and the ban on foreign military bases in the country.