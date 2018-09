Poroshenko Regrets Absence Of Chances To Lift Moratorium On Sale Of Farmland

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko sees no chances to lift the moratorium on sale of the farmland in the country.

He said this in his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I understand with regret that there are no chances for a well-considered decision for the sake of the country on creation of a civilized market of land," he said.

The President notes that the European Court of Human Rights has said that the moratorium on sale of farmland in Ukraine violated human rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the decision of the European Court of Human Rights that declared Ukraine’s moratorium on sale of agricultural land a violation of human rights has entered into force.