President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is not satisfied with the efficiency of work of Ukrainian anticorruption agencies.

He said this in his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have created anticorruption infrastructure. Big money of Ukrainian taxpayers has been invested in some new agencies, but the efficiency of their work does not satisfy me as the President. The society is disappointed with the pace of the anticorruption fight and complaints of people are absolutely justified," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Embassy of the United States in Ukraine urges the Ukrainian authorities to take steps for successful start of work of the Higher Anticorruption Court.