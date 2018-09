Cabinet Approves Draft Agreement On Travel Between Ukraine And Georgia On ID Cards

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft Ukrainian-Georgian agreement on travel between the two countries on internal passports, which will be in the form of contactless electronic identity cards.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the relevant resolution at a meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized Ukraine’s Ambassador to Georgia Ihor Dolhov to sign the agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Georgia intend to reach agreement on travel between the two countries on identity cards during the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York (United States) in September.

A Ukrainian delegation led by President Petro Poroshenko will attend the General Assembly of the United Nations, which will take place from September 24 to 27.