The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) believes that Artem Sytnyk cannot remain in the post of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) after the attack on the SACPO’s employees on Wednesday, September 19.

The press service of the SACPO announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, devices for secretly gathering information, which were illegally installed by NACB employees, were uncovered at the SACPO on Wednesday, September 19.

Besides, NACB employees were caught performing illegal technical operations inside a car parked next to the SACPO building.

According to the statement, police and officers from the State Guard Department sealed off the car with the aim of conducting an urgent investigation.

However, the NACB decided to use its special forces to free its employees inside the car, the statement said.

According to the SACPO, NACB special forces attacked law enforcement officers and prosecutors with firearms and attempted to run over a SACPO employee with a car.

"The SACPO calls on [Ukraine’s] international partners not to allow themselves to be deceived by Sytnyk’s provocations but to make objective assessments of these events. Sytnyk’s efforts have turned the NACB’s mandate into a mandate of impunity. Continuation of such a person in the post of director of the NACB is incompatible with the tasks of this law-enforcement agency," the statement said.

A number of criminal proceedings have been launched in connection with these events.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO’s Nazar Kholodnytskyi announced on Wednesday that a listening device had been uncovered in his office.

NACB special forces smashed Kholodnytskyi’s official car near the SACPO building and beat up his driver after arriving on the scene.