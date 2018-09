The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has denied reports that one of its detectives was detained near the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) building.

The press service of NACB issued the denial in a statement on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The media reports claiming that an NACB detective was detained does not correspond to reality: not a single detective was detained today. This is not the first fake news to be disseminated about the NACB today, including those citing sources in law enforcement agencies. Be attentive,” the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NACB special forces smashed Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi’s official car near the SACPO building on Wednesday.