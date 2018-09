The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested property of Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Omelian's lawyer, Oleksandr Lysak.

According to him, the minister's lawyers were not informed about the hearing on Wednesday at which the property was arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) intends to ask a court to arrest the property of Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian.

The source did not specify when the motions would be submitted to a court.

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has denied the SACPO setting a bail of UAH 5 million as a measure of preventive punishment for Omelian, but ordered Omelian to give his foreign passports and prohibited him from communicating with people involved in the case.

The court released Omelian on bail of Sports Minister Ihor Zhdanov and Verkhovna Rada member Fedir Bendiuzhenko (faction of the People's Front Party).

On September 13, detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) officially notified Omelian of his being suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring incorrect information.

In particular, he is accused of not writing in his electronic asset declaration the fact of use of a BMW X5 car and a country house in Kyiv region.