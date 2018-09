Special Forces officers from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) have smashed Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi’s official car near the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) building.

Kholodnytskyi announced this to the Ukrainian News agency.

"They smashed the car and beat up the driver," he said.

According to him, the perpetrators were NACB special forces who came to the aid of NACB employees located inside the car near the SACPO building.

All the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being clarified, Kholodnytskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kholodnytskyi has accused the NACB of attempting to install another listening device in his office.