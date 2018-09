Energy Commission Sees No Reason To Postpone Introduction Of System Of Daily Balancing In Natural Gas Market

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services of Ukraine sees no reason to postpone introduction of the system of daily balancing of natural gas.

Energy Commission chairperson Oksana Kryvenko said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

'There are no reasons today to say it (the daily balancing) will not start at the planned date," she said.

He says the operator of the gas transportation system has presented the system.

She says there have been a number of statements regarding failure to provide information on time, but the regulator will hold a meeting with all companies and interested sides on Friday, September 21, to coordinate efforts for resolving the remaining problems.

"I hope all will coordinate their actions and the daily balancing is likely to be introduced," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, Ukrtransgaz’s acting President Andrii Khomenko said at the first presentation of the company’s information platform for daily balancing of the gas market that the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system could not ensure full operation of the system for daily balancing of the gas market from October 1, 2018, as stipulated in the resolution No. 788 that the the Energy Commission adopted on July 27, 2018.

The Energy Commission postponed the transition to daily gas balancing for two months (until October 1, 2018) on July 27, 2018.

The Energy Commission fined Ukrtransgaz UAH 850,000 for violations that derailed the plan to launch daily balancing of the gas market on August 1.