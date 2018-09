President Petro Poroshenko has announced that 2,911 military personnel have been killed since the outbreak of hostilities in the Donbas.

Poroshenko announced this to reporters during a visit to Lviv, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"2,911 Ukrainian heroes have given their lives at the front," Poroshenko said.

According to him, these Ukrainian soldiers gave their lives to stop the expansion of Russia, including its expansion into the Ukrainian political and cultural space.

Poroshenko expressed confidence that the parliament would support his initiative on enshrining Ukraine’s strategic goal of securing full membership of in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the country’s Constitution on September 20.

"I am convinced that Russia will never return to Ukraine again," Poroshenko said.

He also said that the introduction of quotas for broadcast of Ukrainian-language music on television and radio has yielded positive results. According to him, television and radio stations are exceeding the target established by the relevant law.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the parliament’s legal committee has recommended that the parliament include a draft law that provides for enshrining Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union and NATO in the Ukrainian Constitution on its agenda and send the draft law to the Constitutional Court to consider its constitutionality.