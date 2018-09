The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify Russia until September 27 about Ukraine's desire to terminate the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine shall report about the execution of the instruction to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidential Administration of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers also instruct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and other international organizations until September 27 about the desire to terminate the effect of the Treaty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 17, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to terminate the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia.

The Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia was signed on May 31, 1997.

The Treaty envisages that the document will be automatically extended for another 10 years unless one of the parties to it notifies the other party of its desire to terminate it six months before the end of the initial 10-year period for which it was signed.

This means that the Treaty will be automatically extended by 10 years on April 1, 2019, unless Ukraine notifies Russia until September 30 that it desires to terminate it.