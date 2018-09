UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission Documents 8 Facts Of Attacks Of Radicals On Lawyers, Journalists, And Repre

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine documented eight facts of attacks of radicals on lawyers, journalists, and representatives of minorities in Ukraine May 16 - August 15.

The mission’s head Fiona Frazer announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fiona Frazer presented a report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine for the past three months.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine is also concerned about attacks on the roma communities during the period in question.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lviv Regional Appeal Court upheld the arrest of 20-year-old Andrii Tychka, who is the suspected organizer of the attack on the Roma camp, without bail on July 5.

The Pustomyty District Court of the Lviv Region ordered detention of six suspects in the attack and the suspected organizer of the attack for two months without bail during the period of June 25-26.

On June 24, police detained seven people on suspicion of killing a Roma and wounding four in a camp in Lviv.