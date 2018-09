UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission: Another 12 Civilians Killed During Donbas Conflict May 16 - August 15

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says another 12 civilians were killed and 93 civilians were wounded during the conflict in Donbas May 16 - August 15.

The mission’s head Fiona Frazer announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fiona Frazer presented a report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine for the past three months.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented 63 cases of violations of human rights during the conflict in Donbas May 16 - August 15.

She said all sides to the conflict violated the human rights during the period.

Employees of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine were denied access to prisons in the so-called Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk's People's Republic.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine visited 7 prisons in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government and spoke with 64 prisoners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2018, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported about at least 3,000 civilians killed since the start of the conflict in Donbas.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented 11 arrests in Crimea without any legal grounds since September 2017.