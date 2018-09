Draft State Budget For 2019 Suspends Planned Increase In Salaries Of Judges

The draft state budget for 2019 suspends the planned increase in the salaries of judges in Ukraine.

This follows from the bill 9000 On State Budget for 2019 registered at the Ukrainian Parliament on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill suspends in 2019 provisions of the law on status of judges.

According to the law, the salary of judges of local courts would increase to UAH 46,300 on January 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the salary of Supreme Court Chief Justice Valentyna Danishevska is UAH 280,000 per month.