Journalist Berdynskikh Appeals Against Decision To Grant PGO Access To Her Telephone Records

The Novoye Vremya newspaper’s journalist Kristina Berdynskikh has appealed against the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to grant the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) access to her telephone records.

Berdynskikh announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, the appeal was filed with the Kyiv appeal Court.

The Kyiv appeal Court has scheduled a hearing for 10:30 on 20 September.

According to her, the judge-rapporteur in the case is Ivan Rybak, who upheld current Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko’s prison sentence in 2012.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv appeal Court overturned the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to grant the Prosecutor General's Office access to the telephone records of Natalia Sedletska, an author and the presenter of the Skhemy journalistic investigation program (a Radio Liberty project).

The court recently granted the Prosecutor General's Office access to the telephone records of journalists Berdynskikh and Sedletska.