The parliament has nominated Oleh Sentsov, who is in jail in Russia, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The relevant parliamentary resolution (No. 9040) was approved by 245 votes, with only 226 votes required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament approved and sent the text of the nomination to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The text of the nomination states that the Ukrainian filmmaker was nominated for his heroic, non-violent protest against the occupation of the Crimea by Russia for four years, for upholding human rights, and for his willingness to sacrifice his life for the sake of others' freedom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former president of Poland (1990-1995) Lech Walesa recently initiated nomination of Sentsov for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sentsov went on hunger strike in May to demand that the Russian authorities release 64 Ukrainian political prisoners from Russian prisons.