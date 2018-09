Draft State Budget For 2019 Envisages Devaluation Of Hryvnia To 29.4 UAH/USD In December 2019

The draft state budget for 2019 envisages devaluation of the hryvnia to 29.4 UAH/USD at the end of 2019.

This is said in bill No.9000 on the state budget for 2019, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft state budget for 2019 envisages GDP growth of 3% in 2019. According to the draft state budget, the nominal GDP will grow to UAH 3,946.9 billion.

The consumer price index is expected at 7.4% in 2019 and the producer price index is expected at 10.1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine registered the draft state budget for 2019 at the Verkhovna Rada.