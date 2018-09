Cabinet Suggesting Rada Cut Financing Of President And Presidential Administration By 11% To UAH 945 Million I

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine suggests that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine cut the expenditures for servicing and organizational, information-analytical, logistic support for the activity of the President and the Presidential Administration by 11% to UAH 945 million in 2019.

This follows from the bill 9000 On State Budget for 2019 registered at the Ukrainian Parliament on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, UAH 743 million is envisaged for rendering medical services by hospitals, UAH 279 million for advanced training of public administration staff, and UAH 70.4 million for scientific researches in the field of public administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine suggests that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine raise financing of the Central Election Commission 10 times to UAH 4.9 billion in 2019, inter alia by allocating UAH 2.4 billion for the upcoming presidential election and UAH 2 billion for the parliamentary election.